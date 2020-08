Amazing weather will be here the remainder of the weekend with highs in the middle 80s. The only rain chances will be in far northern Oklahoma Saturday night, and western Oklahoma Sunday.

Amazingly for this time of year, a reinforcing shot of cool air comes to the state Monday, bringing highs only to the low to middle 80s. Average highs this time of year are near 95.

Slightly warmer air arrives midweek along with increasing rain and storm chances.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett