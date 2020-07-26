Cool temps and flooding rain coming to Oklahoma

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction

A cold front and remnant moisture from Hannah will contribute to some early week heavy rain! Sunday night, skies will become mostly cloudy with muggy air and lows in the lower 70s. Those in northern parts of the state will see scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms will fizzle out Monday morning, but they will re-form midday in central Oklahoma. Some of the storms will be heavy with high winds and flooding a main concern. Along with the rain, the coolest temps in 40 days will return to the state with middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday! -Meteorologist Aaron Brackett