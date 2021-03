After a cold front passed through the state this evening, cool air will be here overnight.

Expect lows in the upper 30s in central Oklahoma with mid 30s north. Some frost may occur in low lying areas north.

After a cool morning Sunday, sunny skies will warm temps to the upper 60s.

Monday will be warm with 70s all over, 80s southwest.

Our next chance for rain comes with another cold front on Tuesday and cooler weather that will follow.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett