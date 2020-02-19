Live Now
Cool weather arrives, snow begins tonight

Weather

A cold front is moving through the state this Wednesday evening, bringing cooler temps and breezy weather overnight. Look for lows around the freezing point. Light snow will fall in far northwestern Oklahoma overnight and into the early hours tomorrow. Under half an inch is expected far north and west.

Look for sunshine to return late tomorrow with mostly sunny skies all day Friday. Highs will only reach the low 40s tomorrow, mid 40s Friday, and much warmer with mid 50s for the weekend.

Although it will be warmer, the weekend will feature rain with a few rumbles of thunder Sunday with another cooldown next week.

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

47° / 32°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 47° 32°

Thursday

41° / 32°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 30% 41° 32°

Friday

45° / 25°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 45° 25°

Saturday

52° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 52° 36°

Sunday

56° / 41°
Light rain
Light rain 60% 56° 41°

Monday

54° / 36°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 54° 36°

Tuesday

52° / 38°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 52° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

47°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

36°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

37°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
37°

38°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

40°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
40°

