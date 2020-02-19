Cool weather arrives, snow begins tonight

A cold front is moving through the state this Wednesday evening, bringing cooler temps and breezy weather overnight. Look for lows around the freezing point. Light snow will fall in far northwestern Oklahoma overnight and into the early hours tomorrow. Under half an inch is expected far north and west.

Look for sunshine to return late tomorrow with mostly sunny skies all day Friday. Highs will only reach the low 40s tomorrow, mid 40s Friday, and much warmer with mid 50s for the weekend.

Although it will be warmer, the weekend will feature rain with a few rumbles of thunder Sunday with another cooldown next week.