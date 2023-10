Dry air, mainly clear skies, and cool northerly winds will continue to keep below average temps in place this weekend.

Look for a bit of frost possible far NW Saturday night into Sunday with frost possibly being found in isolated areas south to I40 Sunday night into Monday morning.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s, cooler northwest.

Highs will return to the 70s by Tuesday with warmer weather sticking around into the rest of the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett