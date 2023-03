Northerly wind will be here for Saturday and Sunday keeping temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Look for highs in the middle 40s Saturday and Sunday.

Winds turn southerly Sunday night allowing warmer air to return. Expect highs near 60 Monday and Tuesday with 70s midweek. Our next chance for rain comes Thursday with some strong storms possible.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett