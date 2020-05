Tuesday will be cloudy and unseasonably cool with highs only reaching the low 70s. Areas of drizzle and isolated showers are possible. The best chance for storms will be in southeastern Oklahoma. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 50s with isolated showers. Scattered showers and storms continue for Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday before we finally dry out Friday. This weekend will be sunny and warm in the 80s!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction