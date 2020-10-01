Cooler and Hazy Thursday

Thursday will be 15 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Skies may appear hazy due to the jetstream transporting smoke from the western U.S. wildfires. Winds will stay breezy out of the north today, elevating fire danger. Mostly clear skies and light winds overnight will allow temperatures to drop to the mid 40s. Friday will be unseasonably cool, near 70 degrees, under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter out of the southeast.

Temperatures briefly climb close to normal in the upper 70s Saturday before a cold front sweeps across the state. Scattered showers and storms are possible for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma late Saturday into Saturday night. Southeastern Oklahoma will see the highest rain totals. Temperatures cool back to the low 70s Sunday before a warming trend brings highs back to the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.