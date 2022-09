Pleasant Fall weather in the forecast with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s in central Oklahoma today! This is cooler compared to yesterday thanks to cooler low level flow coming in from the east. However, even though the air is cooler it’s still very dry and with breezy southeast winds the fire danger remains on the high side. In fact, the fire danger stays high until we get significant rainfall and at this time there’s no rain showing up!

