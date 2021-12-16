Cooler Thursday

Thursday will be cooler with lighter winds! Highs will climb to the mid 50s, still above normal. Winds will decrease to 10 mph out of the northeast, under mostly sunny skies. Clouds return overnight and showers will move into southern and eastern Oklahoma by sunrise. Scattered showers and storms are possible in southern, central and eastern Oklahoma tomorrow as a warm front lifts north. A cold front will take over in the late afternoon and evening, bringing a strong north wind and cooler temperatures. Highs will stay in the 40s this weekend. Lows will drop to the 20s Sunday morning! Temperatures will slowly moderate next week, warming through Christmas Eve.