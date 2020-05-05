Cooler Tuesday, Severe Weather Could Return Thursday

After Monday’s near-record highs and severe weather, Tuesday will be much calmer! Highs will reach the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies and a breezy north wind. Lows will drop to the low 50s tonight with light and variable winds. Wednesday will be beautiful with light northeasterly winds, sunshine and warmer highs in the upper 70s.

Shower and thunderstorms return Thursday with a slight risk of severe weather in southwestern Oklahoma. Heavy rain is possible in central and southern Oklahoma Thursday night through early Friday as a cold front sweeps across the state. Friday will be cool with highs in the mid 60s! Temperatures will bottom-out in the 40s early Saturday.