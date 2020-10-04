Cooler weather here for the second half of the weekend, near 90 not far off

After a cold front brought sprinkles, clouds, and cooler temps Saturday, Sunday will be very nice.

Look for slowly clearing skies Saturday night with cool lows in the low to middle 40s.

Sunshine is back Sunday, and pretty much all week with calm and dry weather expected. Temps get a boost with strong southerly winds, especially Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

The drought in western Oklahoma won’t get much help in the entire extended forecast.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett