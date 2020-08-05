Cooler weather is leaving, rain is heading out too

We have one more chance for rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday before showers and storms steer clear of Oklahoma.

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 60s. The best rain chances overnight in northwestern Oklahoma.

After a cool Thursday morning, temps will head back to near average, in the lower 90s.

High pressure will return and push the jet stream north. Dry and sunny weather will be the norm from Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid to (a few) upper 90s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett