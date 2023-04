A cold front tonight will bring cooler weather for the rest of the week.

Tonight will be cloudy, cold and windy. Overnight lows will dip into the upper-30’s to mid-40’s.

Wind Chills tonight will dip in to the 20’s and 30’s.

Wednesday will be sunny, cool and windy. Highs will only get into the upper-50’s to low-60’s.

We’ll climb back in to the 70’s for the weekend.