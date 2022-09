Low temps Sunday morning dipped down into the middle 40s in the panhandle with lots of lower 50s through much of the northern half of the state.

With dry air and clear skies, Sunday night would be even cooler, however winds will turn southerly overnight which will keep things from getting chilly.

The warm air is back fast, with middle 80s Monday and 90s the rest of the week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett