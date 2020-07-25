Coolest temps in 40 days and flooding rain heading to Oklahoma

A cold front and moisture from Hannah will contribute to some early week heavy rain!

Saturday night, skies will be fair with muggy air and lows in the lower 70s.

With more morning sunshine, storms will fire in widely isolated fashion Sunday midday to late afternoon. Most folks will remain dry.

Monday afternoon into early Tuesday, a weak front will move in from the north and bring very high rain chances across the state! Along with the rain, the coolest temps in 40 days will return to the state with middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday!

Some locations will have the chance to receive several inches of rain, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett