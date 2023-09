After a few 100s the past few days, a big pattern change is coming. It will mean much cooler temps and some really good rain for Oklahoma!

Look for one more day around 90 Sunday. Sunday night, rain will spread in from NW Oklahoma and continue off and on Monday and Tuesday morning. Highs will only be in the 70s the upcoming work week.

More rain returns Wednesday and Thursday as the Oklahoma State Fair opens.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett