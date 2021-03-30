Cooling Trend Begins Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, cooler and windy. Fire danger will remain high. A few showers are possible in southeastern Oklahoma. Isolated showers are possible tonight in central Oklahoma with lows in the low 40s. There’s a better chance for showers early Wednesday in southeastern Oklahoma. Tomorrow will be cooler in the upper 50s with a breezy north wind and sunny skies.

Patchy frost is possible early Thursday. Temperatures will climb for the first week of April. Easter will be sunny, breezy and warm in the upper 70s. Long-range models show several days in the 80s next week!