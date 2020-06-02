Cranking Up the Heat, Minimal Storm Chances

Our warming trend continues Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and increased humidity. Winds will stay breezy out of the south. An isolated shower or storm is possible for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. The best chance will stay in southeastern Oklahoma. Lows tonight will drop to the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be warmer in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers are possible early Thursday for portions of northern, central and eastern Oklahoma. Rain totals will be limited. Thursday will likely be our hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. A tropical system early next week could bring rain but there are still many variables. Stay tuned!