A Red Flag Warning is out until 9PM across central and western Oklahoma. Humidity is bone dry and winds will continue whipping into the evening.

Multiple fires reported.

Thankfully, humidity levels will return after midnight, helping ease fire spread conditions. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a bit of drizzle possible. Thunderstorms will be found in far eastern Oklahoma.

Look for sunny skies and warmer temps midweek with meaningful rain and thunder likely Thursday night.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett