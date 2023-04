We’ll see mild weather tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60’s.

Tuesday will be sunny, warm and windy. Highs will once again be a mix of 80’s and even some 90s.

We will see strong winds with southerly gusts over 30-40 mph, so Fire Danger will be CRITICAL.

A front on Wednesday will drop highs into the 50’s and 60’s as we head into the weekend.

The good news is we will see great weather as we head into Easter Weekend.