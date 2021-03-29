Critical Fire Weather Monday

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for northern, western and portions of central Oklahoma until 8PM. Powerful south winds, combined with relative humidity under 20 percent will create extreme fire danger.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for portions of northern, western and central Oklahoma until 8PM. South winds will increase to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Highs will climb to the mid 70s to lower 80s under sunny skies. Lows will drop to the 50s tonight. A cold front will sweep across our state tomorrow. Highs will only climb to the 50s and 60s under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Showers are possible in southeastern Oklahoma.