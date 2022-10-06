We can all agree on the degree to which the last few months have been dry and hot, however there is a small pattern change about to take place!

Beginning with a cold front tomorrow (Friday), we will see not only two days’ worth of cool air, but also daily rain chances! Look for the possibility your yard gets some water at least once or twice through the weekend into early next week. You can track the rain here with us.

While totals won’t be enough to really help the drought, anything helps!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett