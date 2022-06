After some heavy rainfall totals earlier this week, more rain and storms are on the way.

Look for widely isolated storms to be possible Friday night, mainly after midnight. Chances will be higher west.

Isolated to scattered storms are possible Saturday. Some of the storms Saturday may contain hail and high winds.

Sunday and early next work week will have only low chances for rain and storms with chances coming up once again mid to end of next work week

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett