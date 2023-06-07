For the rest of the day Wednesday, expect popup thunderstorms in the afternoon to fade away after the heat of the day in the evening. Some of the storms may have some wind gusts to 45 mph and some very small hail.

The pattern will repeat with warm conditions and isolated storms Thursday and Friday as well.

For the weekend, the lakes are looking good, however a cold front will arrive and bring a bigger chance for storms Saturday, a few could be severe. Sunday looks to be mostly rain free!

Remember lightning safety!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett