Daily rain and thunderstorm chances nearly all week

Our active weather pattern looks to accelerate nearly all work-week long.

Sunday night, expect drizzle and showers. A rumble of thunder is possible, especially south and west. After midnight, fog will expand across the state and remain in place until Monday mid-morning.

Lows will remain nearly steady in the middle 40s.

Look for warmer weather and more precip coming. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to middle 60s. Warmer temps arrive with 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms will be around Monday and Tuesday with some severe weather threat coming to the state Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect a big cooldown next weekend with a light freeze Friday and Saturday Night.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Sunday

53° / 47°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 53° 47°

Monday

60° / 46°
Rain and thunder
Rain and thunder 70% 60° 46°

Tuesday

64° / 54°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 90% 64° 54°

Wednesday

78° / 58°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 70% 78° 58°

Thursday

75° / 61°
Windy, thunderstorms likely early
Windy, thunderstorms likely early 70% 75° 61°

Friday

50° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 50° 37°

Saturday

48° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 48° 29°

47°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

9 PM
Showers
40%
48°

47°

10 PM
Showers
60%
47°

47°

11 PM
Rain
60%
47°

47°

12 AM
Rain
70%
47°

47°

1 AM
Rain
80%
47°

47°

2 AM
Light Rain
70%
47°

47°

3 AM
Showers
60%
47°

47°

4 AM
Showers
50%
47°

47°

5 AM
Showers
50%
47°

47°

6 AM
Showers
50%
47°

47°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
47°

48°

8 AM
Showers
60%
48°

49°

9 AM
Showers
50%
49°

51°

10 AM
Showers
40%
51°

53°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
53°

54°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
54°

57°

1 PM
Showers
40%
57°

58°

2 PM
Showers
40%
58°

59°

3 PM
Showers
40%
59°

61°

4 PM
Showers
40%
61°

62°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

62°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

