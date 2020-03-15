Daily rain and thunderstorm chances nearly all week

Our active weather pattern looks to accelerate nearly all work-week long.

Sunday night, expect drizzle and showers. A rumble of thunder is possible, especially south and west. After midnight, fog will expand across the state and remain in place until Monday mid-morning.

Lows will remain nearly steady in the middle 40s.

Look for warmer weather and more precip coming. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to middle 60s. Warmer temps arrive with 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms will be around Monday and Tuesday with some severe weather threat coming to the state Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect a big cooldown next weekend with a light freeze Friday and Saturday Night.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett