Daily rain chances coming this week

Keep the umbrella handy, you will need it many days this upcoming week!

Sunday night, look for cloudy skies and a slight chance for sprinkles in central and western Oklahoma. Overnight, some thunder may mix in with the showers, especially north. Lows will be around 50.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with more rain and thunderstorms. Many dry hours are likely in the afternoon before another round moves in Monday night into early Tuesday.

Look for warmer conditions and a chance of severe weather Wednesday. A dryline will exist near the eastern Texas panhandle, which will help to form storms in the afternoon. They will continue eastward with all severe hazards possible.

More unsettled weather continues for the end of the week.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett