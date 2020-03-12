Breaking News
Closings and Delays

Daily rain chances, severe weather heading to Oklahoma

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After much of the state reached the 80s today, a 30 degree drop will bring temps to the low 50s Friday along with rain.

Thursday evening, moisture from the desert southwest continued moving toward Oklahoma. As a series of lows move through in the upcoming week, rain and storms will be a daily threat.

Look for rain Friday into Friday night. The showers will move out Saturday in the morning leading to some clearing later in the day.

More rain and thunderstorms return Sunday evening with chances most of the upcoming week. Severe weather remains a chance Wednesday and Thursday of next week before cooler air returns and stops the precip by week’s end.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 80° 49°

Friday

50° / 46°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 50° 46°

Saturday

66° / 46°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 70% 66° 46°

Sunday

64° / 50°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 64° 50°

Monday

68° / 58°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 68° 58°

Tuesday

67° / 62°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 67° 62°

Wednesday

72° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 72° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
68°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
64°

61°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
55°

53°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

6 AM
Showers
40%
51°

50°

7 AM
Showers
40%
50°

48°

8 AM
Showers
40%
48°

48°

9 AM
Showers
40%
48°

48°

10 AM
Showers
40%
48°

48°

11 AM
Showers
40%
48°

48°

12 PM
Showers
50%
48°

48°

1 PM
Showers
50%
48°

49°

2 PM
Showers
50%
49°

48°

3 PM
Showers
60%
48°

49°

4 PM
Showers
60%
49°

49°

5 PM
Showers
60%
49°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter