Daily rain chances, severe weather heading to Oklahoma

After much of the state reached the 80s today, a 30 degree drop will bring temps to the low 50s Friday along with rain.

Thursday evening, moisture from the desert southwest continued moving toward Oklahoma. As a series of lows move through in the upcoming week, rain and storms will be a daily threat.

Look for rain Friday into Friday night. The showers will move out Saturday in the morning leading to some clearing later in the day.

More rain and thunderstorms return Sunday evening with chances most of the upcoming week. Severe weather remains a chance Wednesday and Thursday of next week before cooler air returns and stops the precip by week’s end.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett