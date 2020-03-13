Daily rain chances to continue for nearly a week, severe weather possible

After a temperature drop of 30 degrees from Thursday to Friday, cold rain, thunderstorms, and some some small hail will be found tonight into early Saturday. While almost all storms will remain far below severe limits, a few may be strong into early Saturday, especially in southern Oklahoma.

We will see a break in the rain tomorrow as temps try to recover through the 50s into the 60s by the afternoon, however more rain and thunder will return Sunday evening and overnight.

Get ready for more rain all week, with rain chances close to 100% Monday through Thursday. We will be watching the threat of severe weather Wednesday and especially Thursday as an area of low pressure nears Oklahoma. Stay tuned!

The active pattern ends the following weekend with cold temps, and a freeze likely.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett