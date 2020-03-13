Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Live Now
KFOR Afternoon News

Daily rain chances to continue for nearly a week, severe weather possible

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a temperature drop of 30 degrees from Thursday to Friday, cold rain, thunderstorms, and some some small hail will be found tonight into early Saturday. While almost all storms will remain far below severe limits, a few may be strong into early Saturday, especially in southern Oklahoma.

We will see a break in the rain tomorrow as temps try to recover through the 50s into the 60s by the afternoon, however more rain and thunder will return Sunday evening and overnight.

Get ready for more rain all week, with rain chances close to 100% Monday through Thursday. We will be watching the threat of severe weather Wednesday and especially Thursday as an area of low pressure nears Oklahoma. Stay tuned!

The active pattern ends the following weekend with cold temps, and a freeze likely. 

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett 

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 47°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 50° 47°

Saturday

64° / 41°
Rain in the morning
Rain in the morning 70% 64° 41°

Sunday

55° / 45°
Cloudy
Cloudy 80% 55° 45°

Monday

62° / 52°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 90% 62° 52°

Tuesday

67° / 55°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 80% 67° 55°

Wednesday

71° / 56°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 80% 71° 56°

Thursday

71° / 56°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 90% 71° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

6 PM
Rain
60%
45°

46°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

8 PM
Light Rain
60%
45°

45°

9 PM
Light Rain
80%
45°

45°

10 PM
Rain
90%
45°

45°

11 PM
Rain
90%
45°

45°

12 AM
Rain
90%
45°

46°

1 AM
Rain
80%
46°

46°

2 AM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

3 AM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

4 AM
Rain
90%
46°

47°

5 AM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

6 AM
Rain
100%
47°

46°

7 AM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

8 AM
Rain
90%
46°

47°

9 AM
Showers
50%
47°

49°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
49°

52°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
56°

58°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
57°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter