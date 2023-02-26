OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At least two semis were tossed over by high winds near Goldsby.

KFOR Storm trackers report one semi truck was picked up by the winds and tossed into the ditch.

The driver of a second semi-truck tried to stop and help, but the winds ended up blowing the second semi off the road.

One vehicle was said to have skidded off the interstate at the same time the semis went flying.

One of the semi truck drivers was trapped in the cab of his truck and rescue crews had to assist with getting him out.

No severe injuries are reported.