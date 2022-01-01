Dangerous Cold and Snow Tonight

Arctic air rings in the New Year with temperatures plummeting to the teens and 20s Saturday afternoon. Wind chills will drop to 5 degrees below zero this afternoon and to 10 below zero this evening!

A band of snow will move east across the state this evening, primarily for central and southern Oklahoma. Up to a half of an inch of snow will be possible for the OKC Metro and up to an inch of snow will be possible south. The snow will be powdery and will easily blow around. Lows will drop to the single digits overnight, make sure to protect your pipes and pets! Sunday will be sunny and chilly with highs around freezing. Wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will quickly rebound next week with highs near 60 on Tuesday. Arctic air returns by Thursday.