Dangerous Cold Continues

Arctic air dominates the forecast through Friday. Thursday highs will only reach the mid 20s with wind chills in the single digits to mid teens. Skies will clear north to south this afternoon. Clear skies and light winds overnight will cause temperatures to bottom-out in the single digits to low teens! Make sure to drip your faucets to prevent pipes from bursting. Sunshine returns Friday with slightly warmer highs in the upper 30s. Our warming trend continues this weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and 50s and 60s Sunday!