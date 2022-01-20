Dangerous Cold Continues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arctic air dominates the forecast through Friday. Thursday highs will only reach the mid 20s with wind chills in the single digits to mid teens.  Skies will clear north to south this afternoon.  Clear skies and light winds overnight will cause temperatures to bottom-out in the single digits to low teens! Make sure to drip your faucets to prevent pipes from bursting. Sunshine returns Friday with slightly warmer highs in the upper 30s.  Our warming trend continues this weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and 50s and 60s Sunday!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Latest News

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter