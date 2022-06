It looks like today will be HOTTER and WINDIER than yesterday.

Highs today will be in the upper 90’s and 100’s but the humidity will make it FEEL as hot as 110°+ for parts of Oklahoma.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Eastern Oklahoma.

Make sure if you’re outside today to drink plenty of water, wear appropriate clothing and take plenty of breaks in shaded areas… and please, DON’T FORGET ABOUT YOUR PETS today.