Dangerous Heat and Extreme Fire Danger Tuesday

Tuesday will be hot and windy. A dryline will surge into western Oklahoma, creating extreme fire danger conditions with a relative humidity of less than 10 percent and a strong southwesterly wind. Ahead of the dryline, central and eastern Oklahoma are under a HEAT ADVISORY with a heat index to 110 degrees! Highs will range from the low 90s east to 107 in western Oklahoma! An isolated storm is possible in southwestern Oklahoma. Lows will only drop to the mid 70s early Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the hottest of the week with highs in the upper 90s for OKC and statewide heat index to 115 degrees! Relief is on the way with scattered showers and storms Friday. Independence Day will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s with isolated showers and storms and a pleasant easterly wind. Stay tuned for the latest!