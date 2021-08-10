Dangerous Heat and Humidity Continues

Today will be hot, humid and windy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A HEAT ADVISORY continues for most of the state with a heat index from 105 to 110 degrees in the state. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 70s with a breezy south wind. Wednesday will be hotter with highs in the upper 90s and a statewide heat index from 100 to 110 degrees.

The heat dome slides west, allowing for a storm system to move into the Sooner state. Scattered showers and storms this weekend will drop highs to the 80s. Rain chances stick around through early next week with unseasonably cool highs in the low to mid 80s!