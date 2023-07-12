A storm complex will graze northeastern Oklahoma overnight through early Thursday. Damaging winds and localized flooding will be possible. Scattered showers and a few storms will move into parts of northern and western Oklahoma tomorrow morning and slowly drift east throughout the day. This could bring slight relief from the heat to some areas. Highs will climb to the mid 90s with heat index from 105 to 115 in the state. Severe storms are possible in the panhandle Thursday afternoon. A storm complex could move into north central and northeastern Oklahoma Thursday night through Friday morning. Isolated storms continue Friday. The overnight/morning storm complex trend could continue through the weekend. A weak front will drop highs to the upper 80s.

