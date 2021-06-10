Dangerous heat and humidity continues

Heat index values from 105 to 110 will continue through the rest of Thursday afternoon and return Friday.

Thursday night, look for a few clouds and very slowly falling temps heading to the middle 70s.

With a lot of humidity, Friday will feature mixed skies and dangerous heat index values. The actual temperature will top out in the lower 90s.

A bit less hot weather arrives for the weekend along with low thunderstorm chances, mainly Saturday. If storms form, a couple may be strong to severe.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett