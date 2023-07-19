Another Heat Advisory for today in central Ok with a Heat Warning eastern and southeastern OK. Once again dangerous heat and humidity across the state with temps near 100 and feels like temps even hotter! Hold on because there is relief showing up! Our first cold front arrives tonight with a slight cool down for Thursday. Then a second stronger surge of cooler air with a chance for t’storms arrives Thursday night into Friday! But it won’t last and expect dangerous heat building back next week!

