Dangerous Heat Continues

Tuesday will be breezy and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will climb to the low 100s. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for eastern Oklahoma again today, from noon until 8PM, where the heat index will climb to 105 degrees. Lows will drop to the low 70s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be even hotter with highs in the upper 90s.

The heat dome slowly slides west this weekend, dropping highs closer to normal in the low 90s and introducing small storm chances. We will be watching the tropics by the end of next week for potential rainfall and a cool-down.