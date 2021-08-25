Dangerous Heat Continues

Wednesday may be the hottest day of the year so far with highs in the upper 90s under sunny skies . A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the eastern two-thirds of the state where a a heat index to 110 degrees is possible. Lows will drop to the low 70s with a light south wind. Tomorrow will be hot and sunny with highs in the upper 90s and a lighter south wind.

The heat dome slides west and weakens this weekend, allowing temperatures to drop to the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday and Monday as a storm system moves across the northern plains. A tropical system could impact our weather Tuesday and Wednesday but the track has yet to be nailed down. Stay tuned for the latest!