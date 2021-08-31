Dangerous Heat Continues

Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. An isolated storm is possible in southern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the low 70s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be even hotter with highs in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies and a heat index in the low 100s. The sizzling temperatures will continue until the heat dome slides away this weekend. A northwest flow of the jet stream arrives Sunday, dropping highs to near 90 degrees. Storm chances increase with a front late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Much cooler air will follow with highs possibly dropping to the 70s on Wednesday. Stay tuned!