Isolated storms are possible Saturday night, mainly north. Lows will drop to the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be hot and humid with pop-up storms possible. Highs will soar to the mid 90s with a heat index to the low 100s.

Independence Day will be hot, humid and sunny with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index in the low 100s. The dangerous heat wave will continue through next week with highs climbing above 100 with little relief. Stay safe and keep cool!