OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Record-Breaking Temperatures Tuesday, we’ll see MORE dangerous Heat as we head into the weekend.

It looks like we will see a record-breaking warm start Wednesday morning with lows in the 80’s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and HOT.

UPDATED HEAT WARNINGS AND WATCHES

Highs will climb into the mid-100’s again.

There will be low rain chances the next few days, but overall it looks like it will stay dry.