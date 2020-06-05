Dangerous Heat Continues, Record High Possible Friday

Our dangerous heat wave will continue through the weekend. Highs Friday will soar to the upper 90s and OKC will once again test a record high. Lows will drop to the low 70s Saturday morning before soaring to the mid 90s. Sunday will be just as hot in the low to mid 90s.

A jet stream pattern change will allow for a front to move in early Tuesday giving us a brief break from the heat. Lows will drop to the 60s and highs will climb to the upper 80s on Wednesday. The heat dome returns later in the week.