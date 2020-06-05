Follow the Storms
Dangerous Heat Continues, Record High Possible Friday

Friday's Fast Facts

Our dangerous heat wave will continue through the weekend. Highs Friday will soar to the upper 90s and OKC will once again test a record high.  Lows will drop to the low 70s Saturday morning before soaring to the mid 90s. Sunday will be just as hot in the low to mid 90s.

A jet stream pattern change will allow for a front to move in early Tuesday giving us a brief break from the heat. Lows will drop to the 60s and highs will climb to the upper 80s on Wednesday. The heat dome returns later in the week.

