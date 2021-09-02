Dangerous Heat Continues, Relief on the Way

Thursday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index in the low 100s. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for eastern and portions of southern Oklahoma until 7PM where the heat index could soar to 110 degrees. Isolated storms are possible today, mainly northwest. Lows will drop to the low 70s tonight with showers and storms developing in northern Oklahoma by sunrise. Isolated showers and storms will develop Friday with a better chance northwest. A few storms could be severe with wind and hail as the main threats.

A cold front will move into our state late Saturday, sparking widely scattered showers and storms. Severe weather will be possible. The best chance for rain and storms will be Saturday night through Sunday morning. Cooler air will follow with highs dropping to the upper 70s to mid 80s Sunday! Temperatures will stay in the 80s through most of next week.