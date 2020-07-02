Dangerous Heat Continues, Relief on the Way

Highs today will climb to the mid to upper 90s with a heat index to 110 degrees! Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and a few could briefly turn severe. A storm complex may move into northern Oklahoma late afternoon and drop southeast overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible Friday with slightly not-as-hot highs in the low 90s.

Independence Day will be hot and humid with isolated showers and storms. Highs will reach 90 degrees with a heat index near 100. Relief is on the way with scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday and below normal highs in the 80s!