Dangerous Heat Continues, Severe Weather Possible Sunday

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of northern Oklahoma Saturday. Heat index values will range from 100 to 112 across the state with the highest heat indices north. OKC will climb to the mid 90s with a heat index to 105 under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south. A few storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma late Saturday through early Sunday.

Severe weather is possible in northwestern Oklahoma Sunday afternoon. 70 mph winds and quarter size hail will be the main threats. Highs will climb to the mid 90s with a heat index once again ranging from 100 to 110 degrees. Overnight storm complexes will return Sunday night and Monday night. The storms will sweep across northern Oklahoma each night and last through the next morning. There is a chance for the storms to back-build into central Oklahoma. Next week will be hot and humid with a heat index from 100 to 110 every day. Stay safe in the dangerous heat!