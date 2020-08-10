Dangerous Heat Continues, Storms Possible Late Monday

Highs Monday will jump to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. OKC’s heat index will range from 100 to 105. Northeastern Oklahoma could have a heat index to 110 degrees! Showers and storms will develop in the panhandle this afternoon. Then storms will move into northern Oklahoma from Kansas. A few storms could be severe with quarter size hail and 70 mph winds as the main threats. The storms will try to move southeast but weaken overnight Monday. OKC could see an isolated storm Monday night and again early Tuesday.

Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index to 100 degrees. Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly for the first half of the day. The dangerous heat will continue all week with possible relief in a week with a cold front.