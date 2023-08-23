The dangerous heat wave continues. A HEAT ADVISORY and EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect today for the eastern two-thirds of the state with a heat index from 105 to 115.

High temperatures will climb to near 100 in most locations. We will be treated to high level clouds today. Temperatures continue to increase through the weekend.

The heat dome slides west next week, allowing a cold front to move through early Monday. We will have isolated showers and storms, mainly east. Enjoy a BIG drop in temperatures next work week!