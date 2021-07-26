Dangerous Heat Continues This Week

Monday will be hot and humid with widely scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for eastern OK where the heat index could reach up to 110 degrees! The rest of the state will see a heat index near 100 degrees. Lows will drop to the mid 70s with isolated showers and storms. A storm complex is possible in northern Oklahoma by sunrise. If the complex forms, it will drop south and weaken throughout the morning. Tuesday afternoon will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index over 100 degrees. Pop-up storms are possible.

The heat dome will build and strengthen this week with slowly climbing temperatures. Highs will peak this weekend, flirting with our first 100 degree temperature of the season.